– Ahead of last Sunday’s AEW All In: London 2024, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland spoke to The Rich Eisen Show’s T.J. Jefferson, Swerve Strickland recalls a famous match he had with AR Fox that took place in Lucha Underground back in 2016. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on the though process for the match: “First, we were like, ‘Do we have enough? I don’t know if we have enough. I think we have enough.’ We’re at the point of like, okay, this is Ultima Lucha. There’s been some crazy matches, the bar is already high enough. What do we do to not only raise it, what do we do to etch our name in it where people, they can’t copy this because it’s us.”

On how no one could copy the match’s energy: “There’s no way you can copy this feeling and this energy. We’re just coming up with concepts just like, this only works if Fox is in this position, this only works if Killshot is in this position and I think that’s what clenches that match so close to us and why the fans are attached to it. Even years later, they still talk about it because it’s like, man, those guys, it had to be them. There’s no other way, it almost feels like Frieza fighting Goku on Planet Nanik. There’s no other fight that can happen to blow up that planet because it had to be them. It had to be those two and that’s what the mindset of it was. If you see these moments in a match and you take the characters out and just have a silhouette, you know that was Kill Shot, you know that was Fox.”

Swerve Strickland lost his AEW World Championship last Sunday at Wembley Stadium to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: London. Additionally, Strickland signed a new contract with AEW, which was revealed during the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show.