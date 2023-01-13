Swerve Strickland Says Rick Ross Is ‘Fully Invested’ In AEW

Rick Ross is part of Swerve Strickland’s Mogul Affiliates in AEW, and Strickland says the rap star is all in on the group. As reported, Ross was involved in the segment on the December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite and was there as the new group took out Keith Lee. Strickland talked about Ross’ involvement in the faction, noting that Ross is completely engaged in the group.

“He’s fully invested in what we’re doing,” Swerve said (per Fightful). “It’s a true…him coming in and showing his passion for what we do, for who I am, Swerve the brand, he’s really promoting and he’s passionate about us and passionate about AEW in general.”

There’s no word on when Ross may next return to AEW TV.