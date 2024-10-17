wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin Announced For AEW Fright Night Dynamite

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-30-24 Image Credit: AEW

The Halloween week episode of AEW Dynamite will have a Fight Night theme and will see Swerve Strickland battle Shelton Benjamin. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that the October 30th episode will feature a “Fright Night” theme and will see Strickland face Benjamin after he rejected MVP’s offer at WrestleDream.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on TBS.

