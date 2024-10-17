wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin Announced For AEW Fright Night Dynamite
October 16, 2024 | Posted by
The Halloween week episode of AEW Dynamite will have a Fight Night theme and will see Swerve Strickland battle Shelton Benjamin. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that the October 30th episode will feature a “Fright Night” theme and will see Strickland face Benjamin after he rejected MVP’s offer at WrestleDream.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on TBS.
Fright Night Dynamite on Halloween #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OkYQT1Nd1S
— 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙣 🎃👻⚡#𝒲𝑒𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒪𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Rlop1234Goat) October 17, 2024
