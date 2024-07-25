Swerve Strickland On What To Expect In AEW Blood & Guts Tonight

Swerve Strickland is part of Team AEW for Blood & Guts on tonight’s Dynmmite, and he previewed the match in a new interview. The AEW World Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and spoke about tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below:

On what to expect from the match: “Expect blood. Expect guys to step up and become something more than they already are. This is our Marvel civil war. On one side you’ve got Iron Man leading the pack, and on the other side is Captain America leading the pack. Both have their own beliefs, and both believe they’re right and the other side is wrong.”

On making this year’s Blood & Guts stand out: “Making this the most unique and different Blood and Guts, that’s the goal. There’s a lot of stories being told. A lot of us are in it for the first time and stepping up. We get to see Mark Briscoe and The Acclaimed in this match, and we’ll see them jump up to the next level. I’m proud of these guys and I’m proud to be in there with them.”

Our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite is here.