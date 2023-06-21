Swoggle Keeps In Touch With Fit Finlay, Says He Has ‘Full Reign’ To Be In Bullet Club

Swoggle says that he’s stayed in touch with his WWE “father” in Fit Finlay, and that his association with David Finlay gives him reign to be part of Bullet Club. Swoggle was revealed to be Fit’s “son” in the infamous WWE storyline where he was initially thought to be Vince McMahon’s illegitimate offspring, and he talked about his association with the Finlays while on Nick Hausman’s Haus of Wrestling for Inside the Ropes. You can see a few highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On if he keeps in touch with Fit Finlay: “Yeah. Cool thing, a few week ago, I teamed with Brogan Finlay, his youngest son. We had a tag match in Chicago, and that coming full circle, seeing Brogan as a legit child, like child-child with his thumb in his mouth, and now tagging with him was incredible. We FaceTimed Fit after the match, and we just had a good laugh. It’s like a weird dream six-man of mind, of me, Brogan, and David, all teaming together in a weird six-man, all Fit’s kids.”

On David Finley being a potential “in” for him to join Bullet Club: “Come on, Scott D’Amore was in Bullet Club. I have full reign to be in Bullet Club.”

On why he hasn’t joined the group yet: “Give me a payday, brother.”