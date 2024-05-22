Various News: Synopsis For Who Killed WCW? Premiere, Extended Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring Coming

– The synopsis for the premiere episode of VICE TV’s Who Killed WCW? has been released. The first episode of the four-part docuseries arrives on June 4th at 10 PM ET on VICE and is officially described as follows:

Through a series of unlikely events, brash young salesman Eric Bischoff lands control of WCW and aligns with star Hulk Hogan to create a ’90s pop culture phenomenon.

– PWInsider reports that VICE will be releasing extended editions of previous Dark Side Of the Ring episodes in the coming weeks. No word yet on which episodes or when they will arrive.