wrestling / News
T-BAR Writes on Needing an Opportunity in WWE, Keith Lee Responds
June 7, 2022 | Posted by
– During last night’s episode of WWE Raw, wrestler T-BAR wrote about wanting an opportunity, which later drew a response from former WWE Superstar Keith Lee.
T-BAR wrote on Twitter, “I just need an opportunity…” AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee later responded with a gif of Michael Scott from The Office saying “Indubitably.” You can view that exchange below.
Over the last several months, T-BAR has mainly been in action on WWE Main Event. On last week’s show, he faced R-Truth in a losing effort.
I just need an opportunity…
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 7, 2022
— Apparent Lee I Am Vocal Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 7, 2022
