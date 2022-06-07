T-BAR Writes on Needing an Opportunity in WWE, Keith Lee Responds

– During last night’s episode of WWE Raw, wrestler T-BAR wrote about wanting an opportunity, which later drew a response from former WWE Superstar Keith Lee.

T-BAR wrote on Twitter, “I just need an opportunity…” AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee later responded with a gif of Michael Scott from The Office saying “Indubitably.” You can view that exchange below.

Over the last several months, T-BAR has mainly been in action on WWE Main Event. On last week’s show, he faced R-Truth in a losing effort.

I just need an opportunity… — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 7, 2022