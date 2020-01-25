wrestling / News
WWE News: New Table For 3 With Braun Strowman Filmed Today, WWE 2K Celebrates Royal Rumble Weekend With Gift, David Arquette Talks Wrestling At Sundance
– PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman, Elias and Drake Maverick filmed a new episode of Table For 3 today in Houston, Texas.
– IMDb has shared a clip from Sundance 2020, in which David Arquette discusses his love of old school wrestling.
– WWE 2K20 has announced that they are giving away 5,000 VC to celebrate Royal Rumble weekend. Use the locker code ROYALRUMBLE2K20 to get the VC. The code is valid through Monday at 8 AM PT.
To celebrate #RoyalRumble weekend, we're issuing a 5,000 VC locker code redeemable in #WWE2K20 through 8am PT on Monday. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/bhqndAyaqq
— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) January 25, 2020
