wrestling / News

WWE News: New Table For 3 With Braun Strowman Filmed Today, WWE 2K Celebrates Royal Rumble Weekend With Gift, David Arquette Talks Wrestling At Sundance

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Table for 3

PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman, Elias and Drake Maverick filmed a new episode of Table For 3 today in Houston, Texas.

– IMDb has shared a clip from Sundance 2020, in which David Arquette discusses his love of old school wrestling.

– WWE 2K20 has announced that they are giving away 5,000 VC to celebrate Royal Rumble weekend. Use the locker code ROYALRUMBLE2K20 to get the VC. The code is valid through Monday at 8 AM PT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

David Arquette, Table For 3, WWE 2K20, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading