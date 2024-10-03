Tacoma Comics Shop To Give Out Free Comics If Bryan Danielson Wins At AEW WrestleDream

A Tacoma, Washington comic book store says they will give away free comics if Bryan Danielson proves victorious at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson will defend his title against Jon Moxley at the October 12th PPV, and Destiny City Comics owner & professional wrestler Ethan HD announced on Tuesday that if Danielson beats Moxley, he’ll give a free comic book to everyone who stops by the store the next day.

Ethan wrote:

“Not to put any additional pressure on @bryandanielson, but if he retains the @AEW Championship here in Tacoma, I’ll give everyone who comes by Destiny City Comics a free comic book the next day on Oct. 13th.”