Tag Team Championship Match Set for Next Week’s NXT UK
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of NXT UK. During Thursday’s episode, Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker had a promo segment and it was revealed that they would be defending the titles next week against Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams.
Pretty Deadly have been NXT UK Tag Team Champions for 28 days thus far, having won the titles on the February 25th episode by defeating Gallus. Next week’s episode airs live on WWE Network and Peacock.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK#PrettyDeadly put the @NXTUK #TagTeamTitles on the line against @iamamirjordan & @KennyWilliamsUK!
Will @SamStokerPD & @LewisHowleyy have another victory brunch or they be forced to eat humble pie? pic.twitter.com/StCTZuE3yn
— WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2021
