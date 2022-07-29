Tag Team Championship Match Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT

The NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Thursday that Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will get a shot at the Creed Brothers’ championships after the D’Angelo Family beat Diamond Mine in eight-man tag action on this week’s show.

The full announcement reads:

Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” square off with The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Just beating Diamond Mine isn’t enough for Tony D’Angelo, “The Don” wants to add some gold around “The Family’s” waists.

After defeating all The Diamond Mine had to offer in an epic Eight-Man Tag Team Match this past Tuesday, D’Angelo claimed his “family” deserved an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. Despite losing the match, Julius and Brutus Creed steamrolled through their opponents and nearly had the match won if not for a miscue from Roderick Strong.

With their titles on the line, can The Creed Brothers succeed where the full force of Diamond Mine failed, or will D’Angelo and “Stacks” win what they feel they are owed?

Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

The updated lineup for next Tuesday’s show is:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

* Bron Breakker & JD McDonogh contract signing