Tag Team Match Official For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has made their teased tag team match for next week’s NXT official. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will battle the Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s show.

The match was set up on this week’s NXT when Robert Roode interfered to help Dolph Ziggler beat Ciampa and earn an NXT Championship match. The two began to attack Ciampa after until Breakker ran down to make the save, then threw out the challenge for the match.

NXT takes place next Tuesday live on USA Network. The updated lineup is:

* North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne

* Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dogs

* Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

* Harland vs. Draco Anthony