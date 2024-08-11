Two Title Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two title matches were announced for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks will defend the tag titles against the Acclaimed, who won a title eliminator match back in June. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone defend her TBS title against Hikaru Shida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face