wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches were announced for next week’s show on Friday’s episode:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn)
* HOOK vs. Blake Li

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading