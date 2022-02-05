Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches were announced for next week’s show on Friday’s episode:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn)

* HOOK vs. Blake Li

“HOOK, as fast as your star has risen, it goes down.” – @qtmarshall

QT Marshall plots to end rising star @730hook by bringing one of his students to battle NEXT WEEK!

Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/N8cs5BrMsa

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022