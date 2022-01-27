Tag Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two title matches and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Rampage that the following matches will take place on Rampage:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. Private Party

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart

* Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

* FTR vs. Lee Jordan & Brock Anderson

AEW Rampage airs this Friday on TNT.