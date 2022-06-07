wrestling / News
Taichi & Shingo Takagi Present Desired Stipulations for KOPW Match at NJPW Dominion
June 7, 2022 | Posted by
– NJPW1972.com announced the stipulations for the upcoming KOPW 2022 title match between Taichi and Shingo Takagi scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at NJPW Dominion.
Shingo Takagi opted for a Ten Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble match. Meanwhile, Taichi wants the stipulations to be No Time Limit, Limited Finishers Ten Count Match. Fans can now vote on which set of rules they’d like to see for the matchup on Twitter (see below).
#njDominion #KOPW2022 poll!
(A) Takagi: 10 Minute Scramble!
1,2,3, more count pins! Greatest total in 10 minutes wins.
(B) Taichi: Limited Finish 10 Count!
Total count of ten wins. Taichi must use a Gedo Clutch to pin, Takagi the Ground Cobra.
Which do you want to see?
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 7, 2022
