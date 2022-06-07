Taichi & Shingo Takagi Present Desired Stipulations for KOPW Match at NJPW Dominion

– NJPW1972.com announced the stipulations for the upcoming KOPW 2022 title match between Taichi and Shingo Takagi scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at NJPW Dominion.

Shingo Takagi opted for a Ten Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble match. Meanwhile, Taichi wants the stipulations to be No Time Limit, Limited Finishers Ten Count Match. Fans can now vote on which set of rules they’d like to see for the matchup on Twitter (see below).