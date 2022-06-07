wrestling / News

Taichi & Shingo Takagi Present Desired Stipulations for KOPW Match at NJPW Dominion

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Dominion Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW1972.com announced the stipulations for the upcoming KOPW 2022 title match between Taichi and Shingo Takagi scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at NJPW Dominion.

Shingo Takagi opted for a Ten Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble match. Meanwhile, Taichi wants the stipulations to be No Time Limit, Limited Finishers Ten Count Match. Fans can now vote on which set of rules they’d like to see for the matchup on Twitter (see below).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Shingo Takagi, Taichi, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading