Taiji Ishimori Set To Compete Five Times At Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous

Taiji Ishimore is set to compete five times in one show at Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Ishikawa will host his own show, Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous on November 12th.

The announcement reads:

‘Ridiculous’ tag set for Shinjuku FACE

November 12 to see chaotic openweight six man

On November 12, Taiji Ishimori will produce and present his own card in Shinjuku FACE!

Entitled “Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous”, a random drawing has determined that Ishimori will wrestle five times over the course of the evening! While the remainder of the card and the match order is a mystery, his first matchup top be announced will give an idea of just what to expect on this unique presentation.

Ishimori will team with HOUSE OF TORTURE’s SHO, and DRAGONGATE rabble rouser Shun Skywalker to face a team of brutal hard hitting heavyweights in the current NJPW World TV Champion Jeff Cobb, BJW’s Daisuke Sekimoto and famed and feared freelancer Shuji Ishikawa.

Only 15 minutes are on the clock for what should be an intense openweight game of cat and mouse. What else will happen on this special event November 12?