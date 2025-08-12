wrestling / News
Taiji Ishimori Self-Producing Second Show In October
August 12, 2025 | Posted by
Taiji Ishimori is set to produce his second show this fall. NJPW announced that Ishimori will produce Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Goes Even More Crazy, a follow-up to his show that took place in November of last year.
The show will take place on October 7th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with tickets on sale September 14th.
超人・石森太二選手に
お伝えすべきタイミングとなりましたので
お忙しい中、お越しいただきました#石森もっと無茶 pic.twitter.com/iLvAbeCyZh
— ザ・リーヴpresents『超人・石森太二は無茶をする』11.12新宿FACE大会公式 (@muchahaosorosii) August 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals Incident at WWE SummerSlam, Was Told There Were No Seats for Him After Being Invited
- Danhausen Rebuffed In Attempt To Hire APA To Take Out The Gunns
- More Backstage Details On Jelly Roll Taking The Loss at WWE Summerslam
- Bully Ray On Backstage Comments Abyss Made To Him and Paul Heyman at Summerslam