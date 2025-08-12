wrestling / News

Taiji Ishimori Self-Producing Second Show In October

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Goes Even More Crazy Image Credit: NJPW

Taiji Ishimori is set to produce his second show this fall. NJPW announced that Ishimori will produce Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Goes Even More Crazy, a follow-up to his show that took place in November of last year.

The show will take place on October 7th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with tickets on sale September 14th.

