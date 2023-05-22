Taiji Ishimori Suffers Cervical Vertebra Injury, Removed From Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Taiji Ishimori has suffered a cervical vertebra injury and will be removed from the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Ishimori was injured during his match with Hiromu Takahashi during night eight of the tournament. It’s unknown when Ishimori will be able to wrestle again. TJP will win their match tomorrow by forfeit and be awarded two points.

On May 21, during his Best of the Super 30 league match with Hiromu Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori sustained an injury to his cervical vertebra. As a result, he will not be cleared to compete for the remain der of the Best of the Super Jr. tour.

After being given an assessment, Ishimori was discharged and is able to recuperate at home. He is currently comfortable and able to move normally, but does not have a timetable for a return to the ring at this time.

As Ishimori cannot wrestle TJP in Osaka May 23, he will lose via forfeit, and TJP gains two points.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishimori wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. NJPW joins fans in wishing Ishimori a fast, full recovery.