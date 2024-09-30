wrestling / News
Various News: Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Kid Announced, AEW Full Gear Tickets On Sale, Tickets on Sale For TNA Tapings in Nashville
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Taiji Ishimori and Dragon Kid, from Dragon Gate, at the event Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous. It happens on November 12. Ishimori will wrestle five times. The match with Kid will be his last match on the show. The only other match announced is Ishimori teaming with SHO & Shun Skywalker vs. Jeff Cobb, Daisuke Sekimoto & Shuji Ishikawa.
– Tickets for AEW Full Gear in Newark, NJ are on sale today and can be found here.
– Meanwhile, tickets for TNA’s TV tapings in Nashville are also on sale today and can be found here. Tickets are only $10 and proceeds go to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Spartanburg, SC.
