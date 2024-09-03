Taiji Ishimori Wants To Compete Against Darby Allin At Wrestle Dynasty

Taiji Ishimori says he’d like to face off with Darby Allin at Wrestle Dynasty in January. AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, CMLL, and ROH will join forces for the show, which takes place on January 5th, and Ishimori told Tokyo Sports that he’s looking for a match against Allin on the crossover PPV.

“I’d like to have a singles match against Darby Allin on January 5 against AEW, of course, but I’d like to have a defense [of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship] on January 4 of course,” Ishimore said. “I love him. I want to do something outlandish, I want to do it with a guy who does a lot of stuff.”

No matches have been announced as of yet for the event, which will take place at the Tokyo Dome.