Taipei Deathmatch Set for MLW Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a Taipei Deathmatch for the upcoming Kings of Colosseum show on January 6 in Philadelphia. Ricky Shane Page (RSP) will face AKIRA In the matchup. Here’s the full announcement:

Taipei Deathmatch signed for Kings of Colosseum

What happens when RSP and AKIRA’s fists are taped, dipped into glue and coated in crushed shards of glass?

MLW today announced a Taipei Deathmatch for the MLW National Openweight Title: Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. AKIRA at MLW Kings of Colosseum live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

See the Taipei Deathmatch live and exclusively on TrillerTV+! Sign up for your TrillerTV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

It’s the first-ever Taipei Deathmatch in MLW history!

Beaten down and crucified to the ropes, AKIRA was decimated as his signature mohawk was shaved off. Now, the “Death Fighter” readies to scar Rickey Shane Page with his taped fists wrapped in spiky glass shards.

Brutality is guaranteed in this gruesome match.

A notoriously dangerous stipulation, MLW has insisted both RSP and AKIRA sign waivers indemnifying the league from any legal consequences in the wake of the match, which promises to mutilate and forever maim the fighters… but it is a just stipulation for two bitter enemies.

Betrayed by The Calling, the exiled AKIRA readies for the war of his life.

The same is true for the emerging megalomaniac Rickey Shane Page, who tightens his grip as the emerging face of The Calling.

Now the two ready to wound the other until they can no longer fight.

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.