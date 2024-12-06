Tajiri, Super Crazy, Little Guido To Team Up At The People vs. GCW

An ECW reunion is set for The People vs. GCW with Tajiri, Super Crazy, and Little Guido teaming up for six-man tag action. GCW announced that the three ECW legends will face Los Desperados at the January 19th event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The updated card for the Triller TV+ airing show is:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Gahbage Daddies

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Two More TBA

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

* Masato Tanaka vs. TBA

* Tajiri, Super Crazy, and Little Guido vs. Los Desperados