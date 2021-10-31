Tajiri to Defend MLW Middleweight Title Against Atsuki Aoyagi in AJPW

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship in AJPW against Atsuki Aoyagi. The match is scheduled for Sunday, November 28. You can see the full announcement below:

TAJIRI to defend MLW title in AJPW

All Japan Pro Wrestling to host interpromotional bout

The newly minted World Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro TAJIRI will defend the title in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring.

MLW.com has confirmed that TAJIRI’s first title defense will take place on Sunday November 28th.

Atsuki Aoyagi, a talented AJPW grappler, will challenge TAJIRI in the historic title fight.

This marks the first MLW World Championship defense in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring since 2003.

The announcement of the interpromotional championship bout comes just days after MLW CEO Court Bauer pondered such a match on Twitter.