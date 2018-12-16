WWE News: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles Tale of the Tape, Mic’d Audio for Mixed Match Challenge Semifinals, and Sheamus vs. Cesaro at FIFA 19

– WWE released a new Tale of Tape graphic on Instagram for tonight’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship match that will see reigning champion Daniel Bryan defend his title against former two-time champion, AJ Styles. You can check out that Tale of the Tape graphic below.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel released a new video featuring The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus, playing against each other for FIFA 19. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new video featuring some mic’d audio from the semifinals of the Mixed Match Challenge. You can check out those highlights below.