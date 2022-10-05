Tales From the Territories Draws 113,000 Viewers for Series Premiere

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s series premiere of Tales From the Territories, the new wrestling docuseries from the creators of Dark Side of the Ring, drew 113,000 viewers for its debut episode. The show drew an average 0.05 rating in the P18-49 demographic.

Tales From the Territories ranked at No. 109 for cable originals on Tuesday. The debut episode, narrated by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, showcased the Memphis wrestling territory. The Rock is also an executive producer.

For comparison, the Season 3 finale of Dark Side of the Ring, which showcased the steroid trials of Vince McMahon, averaged 154,000 viewers. The episode also drew an identical rating in the key demo of 0.05. The episode aired on October 28, 2021.