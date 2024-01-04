Tama Tonga Says This Is His Last Month in NJPW

At today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga became a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion by defeating Shingo Takagi. Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Issa reports that during the post-show press conference, Tonga revealed that January is his last month in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He noted that he wants to find work closer to home, as he misses his family and wants to spend more time with them. He noted that he loves Japan, NJPW and the roster.

This is Tama Tonga’s last month with #njpw He wants to find work closer to home as he misses his family and leaving them at home is not something he wants to continue to do (as this was his childhood) He loves Japan, this company and every wrestler #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/K5zM30oq2R — Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) January 4, 2024