wrestling / News

Tama Tonga Says This Is His Last Month in NJPW

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Tama Tonga Image Credit: NJPW

At today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga became a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion by defeating Shingo Takagi. Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Issa reports that during the post-show press conference, Tonga revealed that January is his last month in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He noted that he wants to find work closer to home, as he misses his family and wants to spend more time with them. He noted that he loves Japan, NJPW and the roster.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tama Tonga, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading