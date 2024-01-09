– NJPW has confirmed the lineup for The New Beginning in Nagoya taking place later this month. In the main event, Tama Tonga defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against EVIL.

The card takes place on January 20 at the Dolphin’s Arena in Nagoya, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. EVIL

* KOPW 2024: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) vs. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, DOUKI, and Yuya Uemura)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Kosei Fujita

* The Guerillas of Destiny (Hikuleo and El Phantasmo) vs. Chase Owens & KENTA

* El Desperado & Master Wato vs. SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* The United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, TJP, Henare, & Jeff Cobb) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Gabe Kidd, and Alex Coughlin)

* Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino vs. House of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Kickoff match: Shoma Kato vs. Katsuya Murashima