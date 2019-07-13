wrestling / News
Tamina Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Tamina may have been injured during a WWE live event in Augusta, Main on Friday night. Twitter user @CPGOAT, who was in attendance at the event, shared a picture of the WWE star being tended to by trainers following a tag team match in which she teamed with Sarah Logan in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Naomi.
The report noted that Tamina eventually got to her feet and left with some assistance, noting it was “hard to pin point what happened.”
Trainers checking on @TaminaSnuka post match. Hopefully she’s okay #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/fk5cCK2pdO
— Chad (@CPGOAT) July 13, 2019
