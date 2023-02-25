– During a recent interview with Mojo Rawley for TMZ Sports, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka discussed potentially reuniting with Nia Jax in the ring as a tag team. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tamina Snuka on a potential tag team with Nia Jax: “Bro, man, I don’t know if people can handle that if sis came back and me and her tagged up. I don’t think people can handle that because that’s a whole nother thing. Because, you know, we’d be going to, no, we’d be running through it all. I mean, you know that sis is freaking awesome. We got the laughs and the giggles.”

On Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble appearance: “It was awesome, it was great having her back and everybody had a good time. Everybody that was supposed to be in that Rumble was in that Rumble and it was awesome. Every single new girl, every single person that was there. That’s the kind of spirit and love you want in a locker room, you know what I’m saying? That’s what helps make magic.”