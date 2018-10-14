Tammy Sytch Announces ‘Comeback/Farewell’ Tour

– Tammy Sytch has announced that she is embarking on a “Comeback/Farewell Tour” for 2018 and 2019. Sytch posted to her Facebook Page announcing that she will be doing her last nine to twelve months of “bookings for personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances” before retiring to private life. You can read the full announcement below:

“I’m pleased to announce that I am taking bookings for my “Comeback/Farewell Tour 2018-19″…I am taking bookings for personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances for what will be my FINAL 9-12 months of appearances before I call it a wrap! I am returning to school and leading life after next year as a ‘normal’ member of society with a private personal life. 28 years in this crazy business has been far long enough! Please direct any booking inquiries to [email protected] Please do not email for Skypes as I will no longer be doing them. I appreciate ALL of your support over the past 28 years, and cherish every moment. Let’s Make America Sunny Again for this coming year!! Also don’t forget to follow my new FAN page..business inquiries can also be sent there… Sunny-WWE Hall of Famer”

Sytch was released from jail earlier this month after serving time due to several DUIs, and said afterward that she would be keeping her personal life private going forward.