Tampa Bay Rays Issue Statement On Hurricane Damage To Tropicana Field

Tampa Bay Rays have issued a statement on the damage done by Hurricane Milton to Tropicana Field, which was home to the WWE ThunderDome. As reported, the roof of the building (which also hosted the Royal Rumble this year) was shredded by the hurricane as it moved through Tampa.

The venue is the home to the Rays, who issued the following statement on the damage (per PWInsider):

“During the past couple weeks, our beloved city, region and state have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many. Our priority is supporting our community and our staff. We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building. We ask for your patience at this time, and we encourage those who can to donate to organizations in our community that are assisting those directly impacted by these storms.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to everyone affected by the hurricanes.