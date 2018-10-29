Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Taryn Terrell Questions Vince McMahon’s Intention Behind Evolution, Tom Lawlor Congratulates Shayna Baszler, Takeover Brooklyn Get Re-Branded

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Taryn Terrell

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, former WWE & Impact performer Taryn Terrell posted the following about the show…

– According to Pwinsider.com, the WWE WrestleMania Travel Package information that was released today in advance of packages going on sale next month list the Saturday April 7th, 2019 NXT Takeover event at the Barclays Center as “NXT Takeover: New York.”

– Following Shayna Baszler’s win at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, MLW wrestler Tom Lawlor congratulated Baszler on her win…

article topics :

Taryn Terrell, Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Evolution, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading