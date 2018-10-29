WWE News: Taryn Terrell Questions Vince McMahon’s Intention Behind Evolution, Tom Lawlor Congratulates Shayna Baszler, Takeover Brooklyn Get Re-Branded

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, former WWE & Impact performer Taryn Terrell posted the following about the show…

Was Evolution WWE’s attempt to make up for the fact that women can’t even attend a show in Saudi Arabia? Give me a break Vince. 🙄 #cashgrab — Taryn (@IAmTarynTerrell) October 29, 2018

Signing off! Maybe I’ll be back on again in a few months😂😂😂 — Taryn (@IAmTarynTerrell) October 29, 2018

– According to Pwinsider.com, the WWE WrestleMania Travel Package information that was released today in advance of packages going on sale next month list the Saturday April 7th, 2019 NXT Takeover event at the Barclays Center as “NXT Takeover: New York.”

– Following Shayna Baszler’s win at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, MLW wrestler Tom Lawlor congratulated Baszler on her win…