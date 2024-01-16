Tate Mayfairs Looks Back On Facing Will Ospreay In PROGRESS Strong Style 16

Tate Mayfairs got a chance to compete against Will Ospreay in the PROGRESS Strong Style 16 tournament last year, and he recently looked back on the match. The two faced off for their first singles match together in the tournament, and Mayfairs spoke with WombTravel about the match, joking that he was happy to give Ospreay the rub. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On facing Ospreay: “William Ospreay had a very high profile match with Tate Mayfairs last year. Yeah, I was happy to give the kid the rub. He did this call out thing in February last year, I spoke to him and said, ‘Is this real?’. He said, ‘It is.’ I put out my video and he felt a little bit embarrassed, didn’t he? He tucked his tail in between his legs, hid his head in the sand and went, ‘Oh no, don’t talk about the call out anymore.’ He tried to run, he got himself into Super Strong Style and then I got drawn too, and then we went in there and I gave him a great match where he struggled to put me away for over a half an hour. The supposed best wrestler in the world struggled.”

On a possible rematch with Ospreay: “He said he wanted to run it back, he got on the microphone after and went, ‘Woah, okay, fair play Tate. Fair play, Mayfairs. If you want to do it again, I want to do it’ and he was reaching out to shake my hand and give me a handshake. He’s a big fan, he wants to run it back, I said I’d run it back, he’s nowhere to be seen and he’s running away once again.”