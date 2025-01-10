Taya Valkyrie Working To Help Los Angeles Area After Recent Wildfires

The Los Angeles area is currently burning due to recent wildfires, with Palisades in particular being wiped out. Over 9,000 buildings have bene damaged or destroyed and ten people have died so far. The damage is said to be around $135 billion. AEW’s Taya Valkyrie announced that she will be at The Wild in West Hollywood today to help the community. They will offer emergency items for those who were forced to evacuate their homes. They will also accept donations for the American Red Cross.

She wrote on Twitter: “Tomorrow we will be accepting donations at The Wild in West Hollywood for the American Red Cross and handing out emergency relief items for those who have been evacuated and displaced. Please come see us if in need, to donate or if you need a space space during this mayhem. We Love you LA!!!”