Taya Valkyrie Opts Not To Comment On Tessa Blanchard Controversy

The big story last weekend was that several female wrestlers (including Chelsea Green, Big Swole and others) accused Tessa Blanchard of bullying, while Allysin Kay brought up a 2017 incident in which Blanchard allegedly spit in the face of La Rosa Negra and called her a racial slur. Negra would later confirm the incident happened.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Taya Valykrie was asked about the controversy surrounding the Impact World champion, but instead opted to stay in character and demand a title shot. Here are highlights:

On her past year: “Last year I was undefeated on PPVs and here I am starting 2020 at Hard to Kill with another victory over two extremely well-rounded women. But, they ain’t me. I came to play and I told you yesterday in the press conference and I proved that tonight. That’s why I’m the greatest Knockout of all-time. I’m the 2019 Knockout of the Year and your longest-reigning champion in Impact history.”

On Tessa Blanchard: “The only thing I have to say about Tessa Blanchard is that if she wins tonight, I’m the No. 1 person in line to take her on. I think I proved that tonight and that’s the only thing I’ll touch on with Tessa Blanchard.”

On who she wants to face next: “It’s 2020 so I can take on anybody. Give me any member of oVe, I don’t care. Give me Brian Cage. Give me anybody, honestly, on our roster because we are the best in the world. You guys are seeing that again tonight and we’re starting off the year strong with this pay-per-view.”