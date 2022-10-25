Taya Valkyrie Reveals New Details on The Iron Sheik Massacre

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Taya Valkyrie discussed a horror comedy short film they worked on called The Iron Sheik Massacre. She revealed the following on the project:

“John and I actually wrote this project together four years ago on our honeymoon. It’s called ‘The Iron Sheik Massacre.’ And the Iron Sheik does the voice in it. You will see many familiar faces such as myself, such as John, Super Panda, PJ Black, Karrion Kross, and Prince Presley, the most famous Pomeranian of all. And yeah, this has been going on for a while and I think that it’s going to be very cool when people get to see it.”