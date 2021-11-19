wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Slams WWE Following Latest Releases: ‘Zero Respect For Talent’
Taya Valkyrie is done being polite about WWE’s releases, taking shots at the company following the latest round of cuts. Valkyrie, who was herself cut earlier this month, posted to Twitter after her husband John Morrison and others (including Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and more) were released.
Valkyrie wrote:
” Yooooo F**KKKKK them.”
“Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.”
“We will be just fine #TheMundos”
Yooooo FUCKKKKK them.
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021
Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021
We will be just fine ❤️ #TheMundos
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Follow WWE, His Focus On How AEW Can Improve Its Own Product
- Ric Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Comments, Says He’s ‘Disappointed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him