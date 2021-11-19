Taya Valkyrie Slams WWE Following Latest Releases: ‘Zero Respect For Talent’

Taya Valkyrie is done being polite about WWE’s releases, taking shots at the company following the latest round of cuts. Valkyrie, who was herself cut earlier this month, posted to Twitter after her husband John Morrison and others (including Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and more) were released.

Valkyrie wrote:

” Yooooo F**KKKKK them.”

“Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.”

“We will be just fine #TheMundos”