AEW News: Taz Talks HOOK’s FTW Title Win, New AEW Heels Website, Adam Cole Plays TMNT

– HOOK is the new FTW Champion, and Taz discussed his son winning the title he introduced in a new video. AEW posted a video to Twitter of Taz and HOOK after AEW Dynamite, with the announcer and manager talking about his son’s win.

“This is very surreal for me,” Taz began. “HOOK won this championship that I created decades ago, and I didn’t expect this to happen. Ricky Starks was an amazing champion, and he did raise this belt higher and brought it to prominance. He did. But the new champion, who happens to be my son, having this title is very strange for me but awesome. I don’t think I’ve ever been choked up after a match as a broadcaster like this ever. It was very real for me.”

He then told HOOK, “I can’t tell you in words how proud I am of you and how hard you work.” He goes on to talk about the history of the title and how he created it, noting that it’s a title for ‘tough guys’ and labelling Starks as a tough guy before saying he knows HOOK won’t back down from anyone and exemplifies FTW.

#AEW Uncut

Moments after @730hook captured the #FTW World Championship from @starkmanjones @ #AEWDynamite: #FightForTheFallen, our camera crew caught up with the new champion, and his father, the man who created the FTW World Championship @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/omGQLnj5A1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

– AEW has launched the new AEW Heels website, announcing the new site today. The Heels account posted to Twitter, writing:

“Introducing the new, improved, re-imagined AEW Heels website. Heels members, you’ve got an email coming your way with your personalized link to set up your new profile. If you don’t have an email yet, hang tight! Invites are being distributed in waves as we get things set.”

Introducing the new, improved, re-imagined AEW Heels website. 🥳 Heels members, you’ve got an email coming your way with your personalized link to set up your new profile.



If you don’t have an email yet, hang tight! Invites are being distributed in waves as we get things set. pic.twitter.com/IUQVALPhPA — AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) July 28, 2022

– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video sees him playing Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game with actress Stephanie Panisello (Resident Evil 2 Remake):