AEW News: Taz Thanks Everyone Who Held FTW Title, Justin Roberts Feels Jon Moxley’s Pain, Full Gear Pre-Sale Code

– As previously reported, HOOK retired the FTW title on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Taz, who created the belt, thanked everyone who ever held it.

He wrote: “I would like to thank all of the men whom have held the FTW Championship….@TheRealSabuECW

@briancagegmsi @starkmanjones @boy_myth_legend @IAmJericho & @730hook And also any fan that has supported/enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern day wrestling during the current AEW years…thank you.”

I would like to thank all of the men whom have held the FTW Championship….@TheRealSabuECW @briancagegmsi @starkmanjones @boy_myth_legend @IAmJericho & @730hook And also any fan that has supported/enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern day wrestling during… — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 26, 2024

– In a post on Instagram, Justin Roberts commented on Bryan Danielson choking Jon Moxley with a tie on last night’s AEW Dynamite. He noted that he felt Moxley’s pain, as Danielson once did the same to him.

– AEW is holding a presale for Full Gear this morning with the code SOCIAL. The event happens on November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.