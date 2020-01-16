wrestling / News
Taz Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW
– Taz is officially All Elite, signing a multi-year deal with AEW. AEW announced the news on Twitter this morning, as you can see below.
Taz has been an occasional guest commentator for AEW Dark, including for last night’s episode, and recently left his podcast home at CBS Sports Radio. He noted on Twitter just before the announcement that the Taz Show will be on hold for “quite some time”:
Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020
Couple of announcements regarding my career today. 1st, I can tell u guys, “Taz Show” pod will be on a “hold” for quite some time. I know many if u don’t like that news, I apologize for inconvenience & THANK U for all the support. My other career news will be announce shortly 😎
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 16, 2020
