Team Atsushi Onita vs. Team PCO 10-Man Tag Team Match Set for WrestleCon 2022

– WrestleCon has announced that PCO and Atsushi Onita will captain their own respective teams against each other in a 10-man tag team match at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow during WrestleCon 2022. You can see the match announcement below.

Fans will have to wait until the event to see who will be Onita and PCO’s tag team partners. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 in Dallas, Texas. It will be held at the Fairmont Hotel. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Low Ki and Homicide vs. The Briscoes

* Mia Yim vs. Athena

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

* Bandido vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

* 10-Man Tag Team Match: Team Atsushi Onita vs. Team PCO.

* Black Taurus, Michael Oku, and The Rock N’ Roll Express are also set for the show.