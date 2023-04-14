Team Bully Earns Advantage For Impact Rebellion Match On Impact Wrestling

Team Bully has earned the advantage in their Hardcore War at Impact Rebellion due to a win on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian on Thursday’s show to get the advantage for his team (Bully Ray, King, Masha Slamovich, John Skylar & Jason Hotch) over Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly & Bhupinder Gujjar) in the match for Sunday’s PPV.

King beat Kazarian after interference for from Moose behind the referee’s back. You can see a couple of clips below: