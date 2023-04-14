wrestling / News
Team Bully Earns Advantage For Impact Rebellion Match On Impact Wrestling
Team Bully has earned the advantage in their Hardcore War at Impact Rebellion due to a win on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian on Thursday’s show to get the advantage for his team (Bully Ray, King, Masha Slamovich, John Skylar & Jason Hotch) over Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly & Bhupinder Gujjar) in the match for Sunday’s PPV.
King beat Kazarian after interference for from Moose behind the referee’s back. You can see a couple of clips below:
.@KennyKingPb2 lands a HUGE Backbreaker!
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GrydnCHQqX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023
Team @bullyray5150 is standing tall going into #Rebellion! @KennyKingPb2 @TheMooseNation @mashaslamovich @TheJohnSkyler @Myers_Wrestling @TheJasonHotch
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Oozu5arx0r
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023