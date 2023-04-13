Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Mickie James will make a formal announcement on her status for the Knockouts Championship match, Kenny King goes one-on-one with Frankie Kazarian with the winner’s team getting the advantage for the Hardcore War at REBELLION, The Design’s Callihan & Angels battle the team of Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango, Gisele Shaw takes on the returning Tasha Steelz in Knockouts action, one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde, faces off with Jessicka of The Death Dollz and an extensive preview of the vacant IMPACT World Championship clash at REBELLION pitting Steve Maclin against Kushida. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: St. Clair’s College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Date: 13th April, 2023