Ted DiBiase Recalls Never Being Impressed With Mantaur In WWE

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with Mantaur in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his short-lived pairing with Mantaur as a manager: “I was never impressed. I really wasn’t… And even him wearing a silly, you know, monster — whatever that thing was to the ring. I know that we want to attract and a big part of our audience are younger people, but there’s still a large portion of the fans that are full-grown adults. I’m just — sorry. I think if you even asked Vince about Mantaur today, he’d say, ‘Oops.’ [laughs] I just — I don’t know. Just wasn’t there for me at all, you know.”

On Jeff Jarrett: “Well, God bless him. You know, I never had any problems with Jeff. He wasn’t one of those guys that everybody shunned, you know what I’m saying? And some guys — and I can’t think of any right now — but you know, like, ‘Oh, my, my dad’s the promoter. You gotta treat me nice.’ No, you know, he was a normal guy.”

