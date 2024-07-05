Ted DiBiase Recalls WWE Bringing Him In For 2020 Storyline In NXT

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with LA Knight and Cameron Grimes as part of a 2020 storyline in WWE NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On being contacted for his WWE NXT appearance: “They gave me a call, and this is what they told me. Teddy says, ‘We’ve got this guy named Cameron Grimes, and he legitimately invested in the stock market and had a big hit, and made a lot of money in a very short period of time.’ And he said, they thought, ‘What a great story it would be.’ You know, even though what happened was actually very real, it’s like, it goes through his head now, that’s the storyline. He goes to his head, and he starts acting like me. He’s going in buying all this fancy stuff. And like, what they did initially, they brought me in. And for example, we did one thing where he’s in a jewelry store, and he’s buying a watch. And of course, it’s it’s like, ‘What is one of the best watches made? A Rolex.’ But this is a diamond bezel Rolex. I mean, this thing is so much.

“But anyway, he’s looking at this watch. And I come, and I’m looking over his shoulder. And I said, ‘It’s a nice-looking watch, kid.’ But then I hold up this other one that’s diamond bezel. And I said, “But it’s not a Million Dollar watch.’ And I just laugh and walk away. And every time he does something, like he buys his really fancy car. And, ‘Great car, kid. But it’s not a Million Dollar car.’ And I’m in this lush, plush like, what would it be? A Rolls Royce, yeah. And I shut the door, and the car’s rolling away. You all you could hear is [laughs]. But yeah, we had a good time though, we did.”

On WWE extending the storyline: “I think there were — you know, I don’t think they planned to do more than a couple of shows. Because it was just the uniqueness of them taking advantage of something that really happened, and put me in there for a couple of weeks. But you know, again, they told me, they said ‘It’s getting over so well, we want to keep you on for a couple more weeks.’ And so I said, ‘I can do that.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.