On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the passing of Sid Vicious and why Sid should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he held a grudge against Sid for stabbing Arn Anderson with scissors: “I don’t. I never held a grudge. I mean, there was no reason for me to really hold a grudge. But it’s like, he’s not somebody that I wanted to hang around at all. And I didn’t.”

On whether he thought Sid could carry WWE as a top star: “I mean, there’s no doubting his look. And you got to give the devil his due, he did have charisma. You put a microphone in his hand, and he was really good and very, very believable. And of course, everybody has the things they’re good at, maybe not so good at, and I think his ability to project that character on the microphone was his gift.”

On whether Sid Vicious belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame: “The Hall of Fame, it’s not just about your ring skill or how big of a star you were. I think more especially in wrestling it’s, ‘Did you work well with everybody? Did you work as a team?’ I can name — and I won’t name anybody. There are a couple of guys who are in the WWE Hall of Fame who, if you just look at the surface and look at — I mean, there are a couple of guys in the Hall of Fame who were never in a main event. Or very rarely in the main event, and did a lot of opening matches in the middle of the road stuff. So it’s not just how good you were on a microphone or in the ring. I think part of it is strength of character… Yeah, I guess he should. I would give him the benefit of the doubt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.