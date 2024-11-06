Ted DiBiase Thinks WCW Lacked Leadership Under Eric Bischoff

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the backstage environment in WCW, Booker T, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the backstage environment in WCW: “Well, here’s the thing. The WWF, everybody knew who the boss was. It’s Vince, and he’s got the last word. And whoever his booker is, wherever — the orders are coming from headquarters. The problem with the WCW and that whole thing with [Eric] Bischoff — I mean, Bischoff put himself into the thing. And I mean, you got a guy running the show who doesn’t really know squat, but not wrestling. Eric, you know, like I don’t have anything personally against Eric. Personally, he’s a nice guy, but it wasn’t — it was this way. Too many chiefs and not enough Indians.”

On seeing potential in Booker T: “It kind of grew on me. It’s kind of like, I saw Booker and I saw him blossom. By the time he got the big break, I said, ‘Well, nobody, nobody deserves it better, more than he does.’”

