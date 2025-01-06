Ted DiBiase Reflects On WWE’s Creative Downturn In The ’90s

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about whether the steroid trial that Vince McMahon was in may have impacted the lackluster creative in the 1990s while trying to have a family-friendly product and William Shatner. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWE creative at the time: “I don’t know. I mean, it’s kind of like — a marketing decision? I mean he was, you know, appealing to a much younger audience, I guess, is what he was trying to do. Because you got a lot of little fans, you know, wrestling fans, and they’re going to go out, and they’re going to buy the stuff, the dolls and all the stuff.”

On being around William Shatner: “I would see him at Comic Cons, and he would be like one of the featured guys, for autograph signing, you know, William Shatner. And yeah, he was pretty much a stuck-up asshole… I never walked up and said, ‘Hello’ to him or anything. Because most of the time he was kind of like — you know, there’s a certain way I act when I don’t want to be bothered, but it’s not all the time. It seemed like it was there all the time. ‘Don’t bother me, don’t bother me.’”

