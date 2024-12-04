Teddy Long Talks The Challenges Of Being A Referee

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Teddy Long talked about the hardest job in wrestling, being a referee, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the hardest job in wrestling that he did: “Putting up the ring and taking the ring down. [It terms of on camera] it’s remembering your lines.”

On the challenges of being a referee: “You know, there’s a lot of things going on out there. There’s a hard camera out there you got to play too. Okay, there’s a guy walking around with a handheld you got to look for. So you need to get out of the way of that because they’re not shooting you. They’re shooting the wrestlers. But they make their time where they’ll come and shoot the , that’s when the referee is involved in the finish. So that’s — you got to know exactly what you’re doing out there. Stay out of the way. I learned that long time ago, stay out of the way. Okay, get in position when it’s time for you to get in position, or the time for you to make the three count, or to break up something, you know. Just stay out of the way.”

